Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Bay Tree Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on September 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 259 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 178 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.