Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Litlington Tea Gardens, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Litlington Tea Gardens The Street, Litlington, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on October 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 258 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 176 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.