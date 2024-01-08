Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Heathfield & Waldron Rugby Football Club, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at The Harvey Roberts Pavillion Cross In Hand Road, Heathfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on December 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 263 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 180 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.