Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating

A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Ordinary Climbers Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit C3 Ground Floor Chaucer Business Park Dittons Road, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Wealden's 262 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.