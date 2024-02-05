Wealden restaurant handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
The Ordinary Climbers Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Unit C3 Ground Floor Chaucer Business Park Dittons Road, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 262 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 179 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.