Wealden road closures: almost a dozen for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have 10 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm April 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bo Peep Lane to Druscillas roundabout, diversion route for closure of Station Road for highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 7am May 16 to 5pm June 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington to Selmeston, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm May 16 to 6am July 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A21, from 8pm May 17 to 6am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Flimwell to Lamberhurst, temporary traffic signals for sign works.

• A27, from 9am May 23 to 4pm May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Berwick, lane closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 9am May 23 to 4pm May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Polegate to Cophall roundabout, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A259, from 8pm May 23 to 6am May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound, B2095 to Brooklands road, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm May 23 to 6am June 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Folkington Lane to Milton Street, carriageway closure for major highway improvement works, diversion via local authority network.

• A27, from 8pm May 30 to 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Beddingham to Berwick, temporary traffic signals for electrical works.