Wealden road closures: eight for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Wilmington, traffic signals for cutting and planting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 9pm October 23 to 5am October 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wartling Road Roundabout to Hankham Hall, traffic signals for inspection works.

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9.30am October 24 to 4pm October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Polegate, lane closure for major highway improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm October 24 to 6am November 5, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden Distritct Council.

• A27, from 10pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 southbound and northbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

Advertisement Hide Ad