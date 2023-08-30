BREAKING
Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:59 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

    A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

    And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm August 29 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Eastbourne Road to junction Of Milton Street , traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 5am September 4 to 7pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shepham lane overbridge to Sayerland road over bridge, lane closure for pavement works.

    A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Pevensey roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    A27, from 7pm September 5 to 11pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.