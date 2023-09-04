Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A27, from 6pm September 3 to 7pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shepham lane overbridge to Sayerland road over bridge, lane closure for pavement works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm September 4 to 6am September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Pevensey roundabout, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 7pm September 5 to 11pm September 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Wilmington, traffic signals for vegetation works.