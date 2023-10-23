BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.

    And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

    A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lewis Road to Firl Bostal, Temporay traffic signals for maintenance works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Cophall Roundabout, Lane closures for horticulture work.

    A27, from 8pm October 29 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Lewes Road to Cophall Farm Roundabout, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

    A27, from 4pm November 4 to 2am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes to Polegate, diversion only for Lewes Bonfire event.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.