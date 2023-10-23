Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lewis Road to Firl Bostal, Temporay traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 27 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Cophall Roundabout, Lane closures for horticulture work.

• A27, from 8pm October 29 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Lewes Road to Cophall Farm Roundabout, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

• A27, from 4pm November 4 to 2am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes to Polegate, diversion only for Lewes Bonfire event.