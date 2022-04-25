Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 7pm March 21 to 6am May 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Berwick to Polegate, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7pm April 2 to 6am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Bo Peep Lane to Druscillas roundabout, diversion route for closure of Station Road for highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 9am May 4 to 4pm May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound and southbound, Polegate to Cophall roundabout, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A259, from 8pm May 5 to 6am May 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Barnhorn Road to Marsh Road, temporary traffic signals for horticulture works.