Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 6am September 23 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Cop Hall roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Rd to Drucillas roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Selmeston to West Firle, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.