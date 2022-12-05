Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.

• A21, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm December 5 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.