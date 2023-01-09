Wealden road closures: five for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.30am December 19 2022 to 3.30pm January 20 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Berwick to Berwick, Lane closure for verge/off-road works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Polegate to Cophall roundabout, lane closure for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 4am January 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Bopeep Lane to Pevensey Byass, traffic signals for signage works.

• A27, from 8pm January 9 to 6am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Folkington to Wilmington, traffic signals for improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm January 16 to 5am January 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Bopeep Lane to Pevensy Byass, traffic signals for signage works.