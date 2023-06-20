Wealden road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Golden Jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, lane closure for barrier repair.

• A259, from 8pm June 26 to 6am July 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A27, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Stone Cross, lane closure for maintenance works.