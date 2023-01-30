Wealden road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 10pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 southbound and northbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 10pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 8pm February 8 to 4am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Polegate, traffic signals for maintenance works.