Wealden road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm February 8 to 4am February 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Polegate, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wilmington to Folkington, traffic signals for construction works.

• A27, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lewes Rd to Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

