Wealden road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee to Pevensey, mobile lane closure's for drainage works.

• A21, from 8pm March 13 to 6am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8am March 14 to 5pm March 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27eastbound and westbound, diversion only for West Sussex County Council.

• A27, from 8pm March 17 to 5am April 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, Lane closure for inspection works.