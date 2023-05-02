Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
7 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Wealden road closures: four for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 12:37 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start this week:

Most Popular

    A21, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

    A27, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on May 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Pevensey, traffic signals for inspection works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Firle Road to The Street, traffic signals for surface works.

    A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Selmeston, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.