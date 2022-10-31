Wealden road closures: nine for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.30am October 24 to 3.30pm November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Polegate, lane closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further seven closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm October 31 to 5am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 clockwise Golden Jubilee Roundabout, Lane closure for cutting and planting.

• A27, from 10pm November 4 to 6am November 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 southbound and northbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

• A259, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, East Stream Hooe, temporary traffic signals, and speed restriction for drainage renewal works.

• A27, from 8pm November 11 to 6am November 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Cophall roundabout, carriageway and lane closures for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Pevensey to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closure for structures works, diversion via A22 and A259.