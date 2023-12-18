Wealden road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wealden's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm December 19 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Folkington Road to Polegate, Lane closure for emergency manhole repairs.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.