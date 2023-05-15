Edit Account-Sign Out
Soccer AM's final episode date confirmed by Sky
Wealden road closures: one for motorists to avoid this week

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 14:36 BST
Wealden's motorists will have a road closure to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that it is only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure is due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Selmeston, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.