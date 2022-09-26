Wealden road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A21, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 6am September 23 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Cop Hall roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Gainsborough Lane, lane closures and traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm September 27 to 6am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Golden Jubilee Roundabout to Polegate, Lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Rd to Drucillas roundabout, temporary traffic signals for litter clearance on behalf of Wealden District Council.