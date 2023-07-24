Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

• A21, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm July 24 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A27, from 7pm July 26 to 11pm July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for UK Power networks works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A27, from 9pm July 27 to 6am July 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Fire to Wilmington, traffic signals for surface works.

• A27, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Golden jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.