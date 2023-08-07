BREAKING
Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:42 BST
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that six closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

A259, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

A27, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, lane closure for drainage works.

A27, from 7pm August 10 to 11pm August 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, temporary traffic lights for BT works.

A259, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee roundabout to A259 Little common road, carriageway and traffic signals for maintenance works.

A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

A21, from 8pm August 21 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.