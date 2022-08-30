Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am September 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Wilmington Green junction, temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm September 1 to 6am September 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Golden Jubilee roundabout to Cophall roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 9am September 5 to 3.30pm September 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey roundabout to Little Common rounabout, temporary traffic signals for local authority litter clearance.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Cophall roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall roundabout to Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for surveys.