Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

• A27, from 7am February 21 to 5pm October 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 7am September 12 to 5pm September 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Gainsborough Lane, lane closures for major highway improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm September 12 to 6am September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Cophall roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm September 13 to 6am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 southbound, Scotney Castle to Kilndown, traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A21, from 8pm September 22 to 6am September 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile lane closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 6am September 23 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Cop Hall roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.