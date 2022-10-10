Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 6am September 23 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Cop Hall roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, diversion route for East Sussex County Council works.

• A27, from 8pm October 3 to 6am October 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A259, from 8pm October 10 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wartling, Lane closures for survey works.

• A27, from 11pm October 10 to 6am October 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 12 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Selmeston to West Firle, temporary traffic signals for maintenance works.

• A27, from 8pm October 21 to 6am October 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Berwick to Wilmington, traffic signals for cutting and planting.