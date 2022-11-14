Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm November 7 to 6am November 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Firle to Polegate, traffic signals for carriageway reconstruction.

• A27, from 11am October 11 to 6pm December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Berwick, layby closure for major highway improvement works.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 Both directions Pevensey to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closure for structures works, diversion via A22 and A259.

• A27, from 8pm November 21 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Cophall to Jubilee, Lane closure for inspection works.

• A27, from 9pm November 21 to 6am November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A27, from 9am to 3pm on November 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 Golden Jubilee roundabout minor lane closure on east side of roundabout for East Sussex grass cutting on A22.