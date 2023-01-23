Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 9.30am January 22 to 3.30pm January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Polegate, traffic signals for, junction improvement works.

• A27, from 8pm January 20 to 6am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

• A27, from 9.30am December 19 2022 to 3.30pm January 27 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Berwick to Berwick, Lane closure for verge/off-road works.

And a further three closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 8pm January 30 to 6am February 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate to Beddingham, carriageway closures for footway repairs, diversion via local authority and National Highways network.

• A27, from 10pm January 31 to 5am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 southbound and northbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

• A27, from 10pm February 2 to 5am February 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, diversion for Network Rail works.

