Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from midnight, April 11 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

• A26, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, South Heighton to Avis Road, carriageway closure for South East Water works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A27, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate Bypass, diversion only for Network Rail works.

• A21, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

• A27, from 10pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, diversion only for Network Rail.

• A21, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.