Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
14 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
15 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
17 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Wealden road closures: six for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a holdup of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Most Popular

    A27, from midnight, April 11 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    A26, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, South Heighton to Avis Road, carriageway closure for South East Water works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    And a further four closures will begin over the next seven days:

    A27, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate Bypass, diversion only for Network Rail works.

    A21, from 8pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A27, from 10pm April 27 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Lewes Road, diversion only for Network Rail.

    A21, from 8pm May 2 to 6am May 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A21 northbound and southbound, Sevenoaks to Hastings, mobile closures for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.