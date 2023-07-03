NationalWorldTV
Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 16:08 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

    A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

    A259, from 8pm July 11 to 6am July 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 both directions Pevensey to Little Common road, traffic signals for electrical works.

    A27, from 8pm July 14 to 6am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound and eastbound, Wealdon to Lower Tilton Farm, temporary traffic Lights for BT works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.