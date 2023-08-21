Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A259, from 8pm August 21 to 6am September 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.

• A27, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Cophall roundabout to Stone Cross, lane closure for lining works.

• A27, from 5am September 4 to 7pm September 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Shepham lane overbridge to Sayerland road over bridge, lane closure for pavement works.