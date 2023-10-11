Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But the news isn't too bad, with all of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A27, from 8pm September 25 to 6am October 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Southerham roundabout to Golden Jubilee roundabout, carriageway closures for surface works.
• A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.
And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee Roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for horticulture work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.