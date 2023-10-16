Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A2, from 8pm September 18 to 6am November 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm October 16 to 6am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee Roundabout to Pevensey Roundabout, temporary traffic signals for horticulture work.
• A27, from 8pm October 23 to 6am October 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Lewis Road to Firl Bostal, Temporay traffic signals for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.