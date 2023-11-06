Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A27, from 8pm October 29 to 6am November 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 northbound, Lewes Road to Cophall Farm Roundabout, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm November 6 to 6am December 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Beddingham to Polegate, carriageway closure for resurfacing work.

• A27, from 8pm November 13 to 6am November 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Golden Jubilee Roundabout, Lane closures for drainage work.