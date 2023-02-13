Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• A27, from 8pm February 13 to 6am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Wilmington to Folkington, traffic signals for construction works.

• A27, from 8pm February 16 to 6am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Lewes Rd to Golden Jubilee roundabout, lane closure for electrical works.

• A27, from 8pm February 27 to 6am March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

