Wealden road closures: three for motorists to avoid this week

By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Wealden's motorists will have three road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from midnight, April 11 to 6am April 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    A26, from 8pm April 19 to 6am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A26 northbound and southbound, South Heighton to Avis Road, carriageway closure for South East Water works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.

    A27, from 10pm April 24 to 6am April 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound and westbound, Polegate Bypass, diversion only for Network Rail works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.