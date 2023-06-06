Wealden road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Selmeston, traffic signals for sign works.
• A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.