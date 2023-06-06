NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Wealden road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Most Popular

    A27, from 8pm June 5 to 6am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Polegate to Selmeston, traffic signals for sign works.

    A27, from 8pm June 12 to 6am June 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A27 both directions Thornwell Road to Polegate, carriageway closure for surface works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.