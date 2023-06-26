Wealden road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A27, from 8pm June 30 to 6am July 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 both directions Polegate to Stone Cross, lane closure for maintenance works.

• A259, from 8pm July 10 to 6am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A259 eastbound and westbound, Pevensey, temporary traffic lights for Lightning Fibre works.