Wealden road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of less than 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• A26, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27/ A26 both directions Southerham to Glynde, carriageway closure for survey works.

• A2, from 8pm January 2 to 6am January 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): Whole Network, mobile lane closure for vegetation works.