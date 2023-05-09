Edit Account-Sign Out
Wealden road closures: two for motorists to avoid this week

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 11:43 BST
Road Closed signs. Tuesday May 12th 2020

Wealden's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that both of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start this week:

    A27, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 eastbound, Firle Road to The Street, traffic signals for surface works.

    A27, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A27 westbound, Selmeston, traffic signals for maintenance works.

    National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.