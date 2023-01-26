Wealden takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
Sanchos, a takeaway at 1 Crowborough Hill, Crowborough, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 71 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.