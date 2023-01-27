Wealden takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Kam'sFish Bar, a takeaway at 42 Framfield Road, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 71 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.