Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Wealden takeaway given new food hygiene rating

A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Kam'sFish Bar, a takeaway at 42 Framfield Road, Uckfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on January 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means that of Wealden's 71 takeaways with ratings, 32 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.