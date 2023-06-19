Wealden takeaway given new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Calamar, a takeaway at 46 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on May 26, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 75 takeaways with ratings, 35 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.