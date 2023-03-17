Wealden takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 17th Mar 2023, 10:23 GMT
Calamar, a takeaway at 46 High Street, Polegate, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on February 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 75 takeaways with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.