Wealden takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 09:52 GMT
Happy House, a takeaway at 1 Davis Place, South View Road, Sparrows Green, Wadhurst was given the score after assessment on March 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 75 takeaways with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.