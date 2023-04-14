Wealden takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 14th Apr 2023, 10:32 BST
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Mr India, a takeaway at 28 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on March 23, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 75 takeaways with ratings, 34 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.