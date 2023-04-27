Wealden takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Wealden takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST
Benning’s, a takeaway at Blackbarn Farm The Dicker, Lower Dicker, East Sussex was given the score after assessment on April 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Wealden's 75 takeaways with ratings, 33 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.