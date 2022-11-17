Adur establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
4 minutes ago
Crown & Anchor, a pub, bar or nightclub at 33 High Street, Shoreham-By-Sea was given the maximum score after assessment on November 10, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Adur's 50 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 46 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.