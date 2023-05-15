Edit Account-Sign Out
Adur establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating

An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Royal Sovereign Public House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Royal Sovereign 6 Middle Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Adur's 49 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 47 have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.