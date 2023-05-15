Adur establishment awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
An Adur drinking establishment has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 15th May 2023, 08:32 BST
Royal Sovereign Public House, a pub, bar or nightclub at Royal Sovereign 6 Middle Street, Shoreham-By-Sea, West Sussex was given the maximum score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.